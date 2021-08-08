Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $243.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.47 million to $258.21 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $848.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,079 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 206,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 1,932,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,212. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

