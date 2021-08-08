Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Asure Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asure Software by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asure Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.