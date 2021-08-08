Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Sell

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. ACM Research has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.