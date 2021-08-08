Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Sell

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

CLRB stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

