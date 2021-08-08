Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

