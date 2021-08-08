Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. Equities analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 278.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

