Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

