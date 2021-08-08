Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $21,277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

