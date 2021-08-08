Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00, a P/E/G ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after buying an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $9,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

