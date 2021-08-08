Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.05 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $476.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.