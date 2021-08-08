Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

