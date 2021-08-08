Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

