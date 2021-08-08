Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to “Buy”

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

