Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.00, a P/E/G ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

