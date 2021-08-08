Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Markel (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,304.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Markel Corporation’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, high costs continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk.”

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,257.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

