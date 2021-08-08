Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to “Buy”

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.75 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

