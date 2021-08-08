Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

