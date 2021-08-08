Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

