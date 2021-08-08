Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.50.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,608. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $562.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.33. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $570.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.