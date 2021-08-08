Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $739,923.30 and $16,499.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.00457623 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00128415 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.