Zilla (ZLA) Trading Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $284,573.67 and approximately $95.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.00818758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.