ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,434. The company has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.