Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

