ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at $47,400,937.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock worth $574,380,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

