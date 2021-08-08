Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after buying an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $37,441,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zynga by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

