-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.