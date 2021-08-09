-$0.11 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Landec also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

LNDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Landec by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

