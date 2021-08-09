-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.57 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aptinyx by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aptinyx by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.