$0.25 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,747. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $612.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

