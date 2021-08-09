$0.42 EPS Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

