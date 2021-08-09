$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 113,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

