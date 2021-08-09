$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.68. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

