-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

