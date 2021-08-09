$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $47.59. 2,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

