-$0.92 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($2.30). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($5.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.18) to ($6.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 1,129,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,014,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

