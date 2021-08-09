$1.31 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.31. Medtronic reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.92. 3,411,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.