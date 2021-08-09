$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.57. 7,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

