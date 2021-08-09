$1.53 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. South State reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of South State by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.87. 17,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,959. South State has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

