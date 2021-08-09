$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $2.03. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,362 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ArcBest by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcBest by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $67.69 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

