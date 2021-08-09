1,006,430 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,006,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,891,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.51% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSE GENI opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

