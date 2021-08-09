10,672 Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $578,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $715,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MNTK opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.