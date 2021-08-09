10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $170.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares in the company, valued at $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.