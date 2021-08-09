$110.78 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $110.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the highest is $111.86 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $107.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $454.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $468.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.23 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. 1,582,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,201. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

