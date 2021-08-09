11,072 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $52.27. 37,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,866. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05.

