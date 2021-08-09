11,072 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $52.27. 37,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,866. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.