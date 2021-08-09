11,938 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 425,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

