12,338 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.08 on Monday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.