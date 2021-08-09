1,319 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 237.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

NYSE AAP opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.60. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

