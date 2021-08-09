$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,554. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.90. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

