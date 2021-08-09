$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.
In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,554. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.90. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
