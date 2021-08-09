16,523 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,523 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.