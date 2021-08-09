1,923 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP stock opened at $146.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

